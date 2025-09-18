Victor Radley will remain available for selection for this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia despite picking up a record club suspension from Sydney Roosters.

Radley was suspended for ten matches by the NRL side after bringing the club into disrepute following his involvement in the Brandon Smith saga.

He subsequently issued a statement on Thursday, saying “I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my teammates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters.

“I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club.”

That ban means he will be absent for Trent Robinson’s side well into next year, with the Roosters resisting calls to sack him after chairman Nick Politis previously insisted they have a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to drugs.

But Radley can play for England this year, Love Rugby League can confirm, after the RFL insisted that ban does not apply to them and that as far as head coach Shaun Wane is concerned, he remains available for selection to feature in the three-Test series.

Sources at the RFL insisted that all players who are selected for the series will be subject to the usual protocol surrounding code of conduct concerning player behaviours in camp, but Radley has not been taken out of the running to feature for the national side this year.

Radley has become an integral figure for Wane both on and off the field ever since making his debut in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022. This will be his fourth consecutive end-of-season involvement with England if, as expected, he is selected to feature.

And the national side will not enforce any internal club suspension brought about by the Roosters, leaving the door ajar for him to play for England this year.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos coach reveals fresh injury issues as huge Jake Connor fitness update shared

👉🏻 Two Hull FC and no Mikey Lewis: Predicted Dream Team as announcement date revealed

👉🏻 Super League Round 27 Predictions: A shock in Hull as Wigan ‘march on’ to Old Trafford with big win

👉🏻 NRL superstar to become ‘face’ of London rebuild after agreeing huge transfer