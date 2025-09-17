The prospect of Victor Radley playing in Super League in 2026 appears to be a more realistic prospect than ever before – after the Roosters informed his management to explore opportunities away from the club.

Radley is embroiled in the saga surrounding former team-mate Brandon Smith, who is in court on Thursday when he is expected to plead not guilty to unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug as well as using or disclosing inside knowledge for bettering.

Radley has not been charged with any crime and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing. However, he is implicated due to the fact police will present text messages involving the England international.

The Roosters do not want to sack Radley according to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, and are aware of the possible legal implications of them doing so. However, the club’s chairman Nick Politis has repeatedly insisted the club has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on drugs.

That has led to them exploring the possibility of severing ties with Radley, with the forward reportedly told the Roosters would like to reach an ‘amicable solution’ to the saga that could escalate further in the coming days when Smith appears in court.

That has led to them telling Radley’s management to look at possible options in both the NRL and Super League for 2026 – which could leave the door ajar for a sensational switch to England.

There are stumbling blocks – Radley earns around £340,000 per year at the Roosters, on a deal which still has two years left to run after this season.

But it seems the wheels could be starting to turn on an exit from the Roosters and while there would undoubtedly be suitors in the NRL for a player with proven pedigree, there is also, it seems, an outside chance Radley could yet end up in Super League.

However, the report from the SMH stresses that the Roosters will wait until Smith’s court hearing on Thursday before emphatically deciding their next move.