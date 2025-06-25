Victor Radley set for extended NRL break after latest worrying concussion

England and Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley will likely not be considered for selection for the next month following his latest issue regarding concussion.

Radley suffered his fifth HIA of the season last weekend in the Roosters’ clash with Newcastle Knights. It is the latest in a series of worrying head knocks – but the Sydney Morning Herald have revealed he actually passed that HIA but the club’s medical staff decided to rule him out of the rest of the match.

The forward has subsequently met with a concussion specialist now and it has been decided that he will spend the next few weeks at least on the sidelines. There is no confirmed return date pencilled in for the England international.

“He’s gone through some really good testing with some specialists and he’s on a really clear plan over the next few weeks,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said. “He’ll follow the plans of the doctors and he’ll be back when he’s ready to be back.”

In actual fact, Radley has only failed one HIA this year, which was in the opening round of the season against Brisbane Broncos.

But he has a worrying history with head knocks which has led Roosters staff to make a decisive call and allow Radley time away from playing for at least the next few weeks.

He will therefore not be available for this weekend’s clash against the Cowboys, before the Roosters have their bye week. They face the Tigers on July 6, with reports suggesting Radley will ‘likely’ be stood down then, too.

The news will be concerning to Shaun Wane, who will be hopeful of having a fully-fit and available Radley for this year’s Ashes. He will be one of England’s key figures for the series.

