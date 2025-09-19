Victor Radley saga takes latest twist as Players Association step in

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have raised concerns over the sanction imposed on England star Victor Radley by his club Sydney Roosters, according to reports Down Under.

Radley was handed a mammoth 10-match ban without pay and ordered to donate $30,000 AUD to St Vincent’s Hospital for cancer research after being embroiled in an alleged drug-related saga alongside former Roosters teammate Brandon Smith – who has since left the club to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The sanction imposed on Radley was the Roosters’ heaviest in their history, with their press release stating that the incident had ‘brought the club into disrepute’; however, the forward has not been charged by Queensland Police.

RLPA set to step in on Victor Radley ban

And now, according to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, it seems the RLPA are set to step in regarding the length of his ban.

As per the report, the RLPA does not feel the ban imposed on the England international is in line with the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and feel that it does not fit the options available to the club.

It is also claimed that they could even lodge a complaint with the NRL itself over the incident.

But, despite the RLPA’s involvement, Radley has already accepted the ban.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my team-mates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters,” he said in a statement.

“I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club.”

While he will now sit out the Roosters’ next 10 senior games, Love Rugby League has learned that he will still be eligible to play for England in the upcoming Ashes series, with the ban not affecting Test matches.

The forward has been a mainstay in Wane’s side since his debut at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, winning nine Test caps to date.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 NRL Finals Week 2 Predictions: Two nail-biters and a possible upset await on epic weekend

👉 Victor Radley’s Ashes availability clarified as RFL stance on huge ban made clear

👉 Why Jared Waerea-Hargreaves faces nervous wait over tackle that could end career

👉 England star’s Victor Radley bombshell drug texts to Brandon Smith emerge

👉 Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era after Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph