Victor Radley may well have played his last game for Sydney Roosters after they handed him a 10-match ban without pay for ‘bringing the club into disrepute’.

Radley, who represents England on the international front through his Sheffield-born father, is currently embroiled in a drugs-related saga Down Under involving former team-mate Brandon Smith.

Ex-Hull KR man Smith will appear in court on Thursday, when he is expected to plead not guilty to unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug as well as using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting.

Radley has not been charged with any crime and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

However, he is implicated due to the fact police will present text messages involving the 27-year-old, and for that reason, the Roosters have come down hard on him.

Victor Radley handed Roosters’ heaviest-ever sanction as exit looms

As well as a 10-game ban, the 27-year-old will also have to make a $30,000 AUD (circa £14,600) donation to the St Vincent’s Hospital for cancer research.

The Roosters‘ hierarchy have reportedly already told the England star’s management team to seek a contract elsewhere amid the controversy, and as the club confirmed Radley’s internal punishment, they confirmed this was the heaviest-ever sanction they’d imposed on a player.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has already expressed an interest in Radley, insisting they’d be a part of the discussions with him and his management team should he wish to move to Super League.

If Radley is to stick around in Sydney, having spent his entire career to date with the Roosters after a first-grade bow back in 2017, he would miss a large chunk of the 2026 campaign through this internal suspension.

He said: “I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my team-mates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters.

“I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club.”

