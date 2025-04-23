Veteran winger enters open market following NRL release

Stalwart winger Ken Maumalo has been released from the remainder of his contract by NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans, and will enter the open market.

Maumalo, who will turn 31 in July, had been with the Titans since early on in the 2023 campaign but never made an NRL appearance in their colours.

Having joined from Wests Tigers, the veteran spent his time contracted to the club plying his trade at second-grade level in the Queensland Cup between Burleigh Bears and the Ipswich Jets.

The 30-year-old was contracted to the Titans until the end of the 2025 campaign, but has now been released from the final few months of that deal and will move on to pastures new.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby league is more popular than ever – Here’s what must happen next

Veteran winger Ken Maumalo enters open market following NRL release

Born in Auckland, Maumalo has 135 NRL appearances and 63 first-grade tries on his CV having donned the shirts of New Zealand Warriors and Wests.

His most recent NRL appearance came for the Tigers against Canberra Raiders in September 2022 and saw him score a try.

He also has 34 tries in 63 appearances at second-grade level, including 14 in 39 Queensland Cup games over the last two-and-a-half-years while contracted to the Titans.

On the international stage, Maumalo has represented both Samoa and New Zealand, scoring eight tries in 13 appearances between the two nations.

As the Titans announced his departure, their press release read: “The Gold Coast Titans can confirm they have mutually agreed to release Ken Maumalo from the remainder of his playing contract.

“The 135-game outside back joined the Titans in 2023, having previously played for both the Warriors and Wests Tigers.

“The Titans want to wish Ken and his family all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his contribution during his time at the club.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull KR coach weighs in on Mikey Lewis’ NRL ambitions as honest admission made