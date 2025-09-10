Elliott Whitehead is set to return to Canberra Raiders and take up a job among Ricky Stuart’s coaching team once he has hung his boots up, according to reports Down Under.

Bradford-born Whitehead spent nine seasons in the NRL with Canberra between 2016 and 2024, amassing more than 200 appearances in their colours.

Scoring 44 tries and establishing himself as somewhat of a club legend, he featured in the Raiders’ 2019 Grand Final defeat to Sydney Roosters having had a key role in reaching the showpiece that year.

The 36-year-old has spent this year back in Super League with Catalans Dragons, playing 13 games, with this his second stint in Perpignan.

Last month, Whitehead confirmed that he would retire come the end of the season, and it now appears that he has secured his first off-field role back with Canberra.

Veteran Super League star set to land NRL coaching role following retirement

In Australian outlet 9’s Wide World of Sports, The Mole has reported that the Raiders legend is set for a return to the club.

The Green Machine are believed to want Whitehead to join their coaching department, with the expectation that he will be a great influence on head coach Stuart’s young forwards in the capital.

Having made his senior debut back in June for hometown club Bradford Bulls against West Yorkshire foes Wakefield Trinity, Whitehead has enjoyed a 17-year professional career.

A West Bowling junior, the forward earned more than 30 caps on the international front between England and Great Britain, playing in two World Cups.

He boasts over 400 career appearances on his CV in total as well as more than 120 tries, with 191 of those games coming in Super League.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Which academies have produced the most Super League players in 2025? Hull KR only 12th…

👉 Jack Ashworth lands record ban after huge punishment for Mikey Lewis incident

👉 Hull FC man to make cut as England’s top five outside picks for Ashes ranked

👉 Jake Connor’s Leeds replacement named as star’s play-off fitness hopes addressed

👉 Australia dealt huge Ashes blow as Latrell Mitchell ‘ruled out’ of series as injuries pile up