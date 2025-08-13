Veteran prop makes permanent Salford Red Devils exit as Championship deal agreed

Joe Bullock has penned a long-term deal with Championship outfit Barrow Raiders to seal a permanent exit from financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

Veteran Bullock, who will turn 33 in November, joined Salford on a permanent basis ahead of the 2025 campaign having had a successful loan there last term.

But amid the turmoil the Red Devils have found themselves in on and off the field due to their ongoing financial crisis, the prop has played just seven games in their colours this term.

He has played the same number of games across two loan stints at Barrow this year, and having been with the Cumbrian outfit since the back end of June, this time around he has opted to turn his move into a permanent one.

The Raiders have handed him a deal running until the end of the 2027 season, and announced the same on Wednesday evening.

Bullock has made more appearances for Barrow than any other club in his career having featured 131 times across three stints now.

He said: “I’m really glad to be back. It’s a club I hold dearly in my heart.

“Getting the opportunity to come back and play under Cresta (Paul Crarey, head coach) feels like a nice little homecoming.

“It’s really exciting to think about what the next couple of years could hold for us. We know we’re going to be pushing as a top Championship club, and I want to be part of that.

“It’s been a tough year at Salford, on and off the field. To get that security for myself has been most important, and Barrow have been really accommodating with that.

“Now, it’s all about bringing that Super League experience back to this club. We’re an ambitious group of players, and hopefully we can all be successful together.”

Born in Blackpool, Bullock’s career has seen him represent Wigan Warriors, South Wales Scorpions, Leigh, Warrington Wolves, Widnes Vikings and Hull FC as well as both Salford and Barrow.

Having tied the experienced forward down, Raiders head coach Crarey added: “It’s a big signing for us. In the games Joe has played this year, he’s been absolutely outstanding.

“He just needs a bit of love and we’ll give him that. Joe has been fantastic, and it’s on us to get him back feeling confident and playing well.

“We want him to get that hunger again, and we’ve spoken about that already. The crowd love him, and it’s another great signing to bolster a pack which I think could be formidable next season.”

