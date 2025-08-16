Veteran NRL utility set to enter open market as club give departure green light

NRL outfit Wests Tigers will allow utility Jack Bird to depart ahead of 2026 as they look to free up a spot in their Top 30, according to reports Down Under.

Bird – who turned 3o in March – was only brought in by Wests ahead of the 2026 campaign, penning a two-year deal.

But as we approach the end of the first year of that deal, he has been informed that he is free to depart the club at the end of the season, providing he can find a new deal somewhere else.

The veteran has five State of Origin appearances for New South Wales on his CV along with more than 170 first-grade appearances at club level in the NRL, but he has not made a great impact in his time with the Tigers.

Born in Wollongong, Bird donned a shirt for Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons prior to Wests.

A Grand Final winner with Cronulla back in 2016 having starred in their 14-12 triumph over Melborune Storm, he has also featured for the Indigenous All Stars and Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII previously in addition to his Origin appearances.

The Berkeley Eagles junior is able to slot in at centre, in the halves, the back-row and at loose, and has scored 36 career tries at senior level to date.