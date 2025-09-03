Veteran Leigh cult hero to hang up boots as retirement decision made

Leigh cult hero Martyn Ridyard has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year career.

Ridyard, who turned 39 in July, enjoyed two stints with Leigh during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline.

The half-back played 250 games in their colours across those two stints and had a starring role in the club’s era of dominance in the Championship as they topped the second division numerous times.

Scoring the first try at the Leigh Sports Village on debut against London Skolars, the veteran kicked more than 700 goals and scored over 2,000 points in their colours.

‘It has been a tough decision, but all good things do come to an end and I think it’s time for somebody younger to step into my shoes’

As well as Leigh, playmaker Ridyard represented Huddersfield Giants, Featherstone Rovers, Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions and Oldham.

He rounded off his career with a two-year stint back at the Hornets, and has scored 34 points in six appearances across all competitions this term to take his overall points tally up to a remarkable 2,867.

As his retirement was announced by Rochdale on Wednesday evening, Ridyard said: “It’s not been an easy decision and I’ve had plenty of chats with my wife over the past 12 months.

“A couple of serious injuries have probably taken their toll, as it does with age, but I’m content with everything.

“To play one professional game, I’m really happy to achieve that, so to get as many as I did is overwhelming.

“I want to thank everyone from top to bottom. I’ve met some absolute gems at every club I’ve been involved with – people who are the heart and soul of rugby league.

“It has been a tough decision, but all good things do come to an end and I think it’s time for somebody younger to step into my shoes.”

Through a combination of injury and age, Ridyard’s last season has seen his game time limited, but he has thrived in a role as a player-assistant, forming part of Gary Thornton‘s backroom team at the Crown Oil Arena.

Thornton said: “Martyn has had an outstanding career that he and his family should be very proud of.

“As a coach, it is so important to have an on-field marshal at half-back that understands the game and also what is required from his team-mates, and he has that in abundance.

“A smart rugby brain with skills and ability to match, he has played at the highest level of the game and we were privileged to welcome him to our club for the final two seasons of his outstanding career.

“It was an honour to be able to work with him and get to know him. He is a massive character and very popular member of any group, and has the respect of everyone.

“I really hope he goes out with a bang in our final game of the season and leaves a lasting memory on the Hornets fans.”

‘He holds legendary status in his hometown of Leigh… I’m delighted he has played the final two seasons of a stellar career with us’

Rochdale sit fifth on the League 1 ladder, and round off their campaign at home against Dewsbury on Sunday in a game which would see them leapfrog the Rams if they are able to claim a win.

Ridyard is expected to take to the field for one last time in that game, and Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “Martyn has been a great servant to the sport of rugby league, and his point-scoring record speaks for itself.

“He holds legendary status in his hometown of Leigh, having scored more than 2,000 points in two spells at the club

“I was honoured to be a director at Leigh in his earlier days. Martyn was the talisman of a great Leigh side that won everything you could win outside of Super League at that time, and was rightfully crowned Championship Player of the Year in 2014.

“One of the first things I did upon my arrival in Rochdale was pick up the phone to Leigh and get Martyn across on loan.

“Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic cut that spell short after only one league appearance, but we managed to bring him back and made him a Hornets player permanently in 2024.

“I’m delighted he has played the final two seasons of a stellar career with us here at Rochdale Hornets, and with his old mate Gregg McNally.

“Martyn is a legendary bloke off the field also and I know he will want to finish in style on Sunday.”

