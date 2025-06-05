Veteran hooker makes retirement u-turn to join Championship side

Former Leeds Rhinos and Penrith Panthers youth product Vila Halafihi has done a u-turn on his retirement, joining Championship outfit Halifax Panthers.

Halafihi had spent three seasons in the second tier with Sheffield Eagles before opting to hang up his boots at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Turning 31 in January, he formed part of the Eagles’ side that took to the field at Wembley last June for the 1895 Cup final against Wakefield Trinity.

And just a few months on from retirement, he has now decided to return to the field with Fax, who currently sit fifth on the Championship ladder.

Veteran hooker Vila Halafihi makes retirement u-turn to join Championship side

The experienced hooker began his career in the youth ranks of both Castleford and Leeds as well as Penrith having moved Down Under to link up with the Panthers at under-2os level.

Halafihi didn’t manage a senior appearance for any of that trio, but made a senior debut for Bradford Bulls in April 2015. He has since gone on to don a shirt for Oxford, Swinton Lions, Hunslet and Sheffield.

Halifax boss Kyle Eastmond said: “He’s a real fierce competitor. He wants to be the best and wants to win, which is a character trait we’re always looking for.

“He’ll bring a lot of experience and leadership to the team.

“It’s a signing we need that’s not only good for us on the field, but off it as well. He’ll help to raise the standard and help the lads.

“They’ve done a lot and given a lot this year already in half a season, and it’s nice to get more bodies in to help them.”

Born in Leeds, Halafihi has 172 senior appearances on his CV as well as 37 tries. The majority of those games have come in the Championship.

Eastmond continued: “He’s had a spell out of the game but has kept his fitness up and kept training so he should slot straight back in to the routine.

“He’s a smart hooker who can do a job at loose forward as well. We’ll get him in, let him find his feet, and get on board with what we do. His versatility and experience will add a lot to us, it’s a good asset to have.

“The conversations to bring him here were pretty straight forward, he knows Jammer (assistant Jy-Mel Coleman) well.

“They grew up together and played together, so as soon as he knew we were interested, everything fell into place. He’s only 31, and we knew he still had more to give especially at this level, so it was an easy decision.”

