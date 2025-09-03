Veteran former Super League stalwart tied down by Championship heavyweights

Veteran ex-Super League ace Kieran Dixon has penned a new deal with Championship heavyweights Oldham, and will remain at Boundary Park for the 2026 campaign.

Hackney-born Dixon joined Oldham midway through the 2024 campaign from Widnes Vikings, initially putting pen to paper on an 18-month deal.

Having helped the Roughyeds over the line in their pursuit of the League 1 title last term, he has been in impressive form back in the second tier this term with 15 tries scored in 14 appearances across all competitions.

The 33-year-old’s initial contract had been set to expire at the end of this year, but he has now been tied down for a further 12 months.

Veteran former Super League stalwart Kieran Dixon tied down by Championship heavyweights

Dixon’s career has seen him pull on a shirt for London Broncos, Hemel Stags, Hull KR, Newcastle Thunder, York, Leigh, Rochdale Hornets as well as Widnes and Oldham, amassing close to 250 appearances, including over 100 in Super League.

As the Roughyeds announced his new deal, he said: “I’m really excited.

“When I signed last year, it was massive for me and I saw where the club was going, so I am glad to be staying.

“To have the opportunity to be amongst it in a team like this full of really good players is great. It is always frustrating getting injuries, but I’m back on the horse now competing for that spot.

“This team feels like a big family, which makes it easy to be here. Sometimes you can forget how good you have got it when you are at home and have to go training. Then when you get there, you are doing something you love with your mates.

“We can compete to win this league. We have the squad, the backroom staff and the people around the club to push us in the right direction.

“It just comes down now to how we perform on the field. The boys we have got here are good enough to win this competition.”

With Sean Long at the helm, Oldham sit in fourth spot on the Championship ladder and are level on points with third-placed Bradford Bulls.

Their last fixture of the ‘regular’ campaign comes this weekend away against Long‘s former employers Featherstone Rovers, another side in the play-off mix.

On Dixon’s new deal, the head coach added: “Kieran has been great for us. He made a big impact when he arrived last year and was flying before his surgery this season too.

“We need a few strong options on the wing, especially with a couple of injuries to Mo Agoro and Mathieu Pons recently, and with Kieran, Ethan Ryan, Phoenix and Jack Johnson we have got that.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils handed HMRC lifeline as new key date set following court hearing

👉 Warrington Wolves make decision on Sam Burgess’ future as passionate statement shared

👉 Wigan Warriors coach provides injury latest on trio ahead of St Helens clash as vow made

👉 Leeds Rhinos dealt major injury blow as star ruled out for season

👉 Off-contract St Helens star sees future confirmed as next destination revealed