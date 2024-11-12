League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets have confirmed the signing of Fijian prop Joe Taira, who returns for a third stint at the Crown Oil Arena.

35-year-old Taira, who began his professional career with the Hornets back in 2016, has played 104 games in the club’s colours already.

70 of those came between 2016 and 2018, with two seasons spent with Batley Bulldogs before returning to Dale in 2021 and adding a further 34 games to his tally across the two years which followed.

And after a stint away with community club Rochdale Mayfield, Taira has now agreed terms to return to the Hornets for a third stint, penning a one-year deal for 2025.

Veteran Fiji international makes League 1 move for 2025

Unofficially, the forward is a one-time Fiji international – representing the Bati against England back in October 2022.

He didn’t earn a cap for the game due to it being a World Cup warm-up game, but the appearance at the Salford Community Stadium is on his CV.

After signing his deal for 2025, Taira said: “I’m buzzing to be back at the place I started my professional career, and I find it fitting that it’s where I will end it.

“The boys were unlucky last season but showed some really promising signs, and I believe I can help them to make the next step.

“Coming towards the end of my career, I just want to prove my worth one more time, get stuck into pre-season training and go from there.”

Rochdale finished 3rd in League 1 last term, before going on to be knocked out of the play-offs on home soil by eventual winners Hunslet, who went on to achieve promotion.

Hornets head coach Gary Thornton added: “I’m really pleased to have Joe back in the fold.

“He’s obviously no stranger to Hornets fans, and I’m sure they will be delighted to see him back.

“His uncompromising style in attack and defence will be a big benefit for us next year.

“He was a popular and well respected member of the group in his previous spells at the club, and with his experience, he will be a welcome addition to our 2025 squad.”

