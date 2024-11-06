Veteran ex-Super League stalwart departs Halifax Panthers after lengthy service

Veteran France international Kevin Larroyer has departed Championship outfit Halifax after six seasons and more than 120 appearances for the Panthers.

Larroyer, who turned 35 in June, arrived at The Shay ahead of the 2019 campaign and lifted the 1895 Cup with Fax at Wembley in 2023.

Featuring 126 times in total for the West Yorkshire outfit, he took his career tally up to 311 appearances, including the 15 he made on the international scene for France between 2012 and 2016.

It’s not yet known where Larroyer’s next move will come, but Fax’s press release states that he leaves ‘to take up an opportunity elsewhere.’

Prior to joining Halifax, the Toulouse-born back-rower had donned a shirt in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls.

He’d also featured for hometown club Toulouse and Leigh – then Centurions – as well as spending time on loan with Newcastle Thunder during his stint at KR.

The Frenchman said: “It’s a bag of mixed emotions at the moment. It’s official now that I’ll be leaving Halifax after six amazing years spent at the club.

“I have some really great memories, from the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup against St Helens (in 2019) to some amazing wins in the derby against Bradford and obviously, the last one this year at home. And also, the trip to Wembley to win the 1895 Cup.

“But now it’s time to move on to take up a new challenge. I will keep just the best memories from my time at Halifax, where everyone at the club made me feel welcome, especially when I joined the club at a time in my career where my love for rugby league was going.

“It’s a very hard decision, very sad about it because obviously, Halifax is the club that I have represented the most in my career.

“It’s hard to find the right words to say at this moment as I’m still processing that I won’t be wearing the white and blue shirt ever again.

“However, I want to wish the club all the best for the upcoming season and the seasons after that.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back at The Shay in other circumstances in the future. Thank you, all the best, and Au Revoir!”

