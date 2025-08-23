League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes have added 39-year-old Ritchie Hawkyard to their squad for the remainder of 2025, with the versatile back having retired from the ‘professional’ game in 2020!

Able to slot into the halves as well as at full-back, Hawkyard began his career with Bradford and is a product of the Bulls’ academy.

Making his senior debut against hometown club Huddersfield Giants for the Bulls back in May 2007, the utility featured twice more in Super League that season before being capped by Scotland at the end of the year through his heritage.

With one Super League try to his name, which came against Harlequins, he would go on to enjoy a lengthy career in the lower tiers as he donned the shirts of Swinton Lions, Keighley Cougars and Oldham.

It was during his second stint at Keighley in 2020 that he announced his retirement from the ‘professional’ game amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, but five years later, he’s back in the third tier having linked up with Midlands.

Veteran ex-Super League playmaker joins League 1 club with retirement u-turn made

Since departing Keighley, he has continued his career at community level with Huddersfield-based outfit Newsome Panthers, who were winners of the Yorkshire Men’s League in 2023.

Hawkyard’s overall career appearance tally across the top three tiers stands at 258 with 98 tries scored.

As his move to Midlands was announced, the veteran – who will turn 40 in January – said: “I’m really excited about signing for the Hurricanes and getting stuck in with the boys as we enter the closing stages of the League 1 season.

“I’m hopeful I can bring a bit of leadership and experience to the team as they continue to compete for a top four play-off spot.”

The Hurricanes, coincidentally, welcome Keighley on Sunday in a League 1 clash which could see Hawkyard make his debut for the club against a side he scored 35 tries in 65 appearances for.

Currently sat fifth on the ladder in the third tier, head coach Mark Dunning added: “It’s good to add Ritchie and his valuable experience to the squad as we enter such a pivotal point of the season.

“It is no secret that we have had some terrible luck regarding injuries to our spine as of late and Ritchie brings a lot of versatility and know-how in this area.

“With just three games of the regular season to go, I’m hopeful his presence provides some much-needed stability as we look to secure that all important place in the Super 8s.”