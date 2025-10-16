Leigh Leopards youngster makes League 1 move ahead of 2026 as exit confirmed

Young forward Valu Tanē Bentley has departed Leigh Leopards having penned a permanent deal with Dewsbury Rams for 2026.

France-born Bentley – who moved to the UK at the age of six – re-joined Leigh for a second stint back in July as he linked back up with the Leopards’ reserves.

Having played for the Super League side’s reserves in 2024, the utility landed himself a move to League 1 with Keighley Cougars ahead of the 2025 campaign.

But having made six appearances across all competitions for the Cougars, he returned to the Leopards’ Den in July.

Finishing the reserves campaign with Leigh before spending a few weeks in and around the squad of financially-stricken Salford Red Devils at the back end of the year without ever being registered on their books, he is now heading for Dewsbury.

Scoring his sole try for Keighley in a defeat to eventual League 1 champions North Wales Crusaders in May, Bentley now links up with the side who finished fourth in the third tier this term.

All being well, the Rams will compete in a 21-team division next year, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge. Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Dewsbury head coach Paul March said: “We’re pleased to have Tanē join the Rams. Following the departures of Matt Garside and Keenen Tomlinson, one of our key priorities was to bring in a player who could contribute in a similar way.

“Tanē comes to us from Leigh and brings high work rate, aggression, and intelligence to the team.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him reach his full potential.”

The son of former Gateshead Thunder and Oldham player Valu Jack Bentley, Tanē spent his own formative years in the game in Wigan Warriors’ academy.

A dual-code ace, he also spent time in the academy at Sale Sharks, and has plenty of rugby union experience on his CV with Kirkham Grammar School and Fylde as well as Sedgley Park.

During his time donning a Sedgley Park shirt in the 15-a-side-code, he also earned representative honours for Lancashire in the Senior County Championship.