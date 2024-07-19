Sky Sports are hopeful of showing Friday night’s Super League action as planned despite a global IT outage causing major disruption across the globe.

Three games are scheduled for Friday evening. Huddersfield Giants host Salford Red Devils in their first home game since Ian Watson was sacked, while Leigh Leopards face bottom club London Broncos at the Leigh Sports Village.

But the main event is a mouthwatering tie between local rivals St Helens and Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium. And there were fears that coverage of the events could be disrupted following news that an update to Microsoft has caused chaos with the world’s infrastructure.

Sky News was off-air for several hours on Friday morning while other TV and radio broadcasters were impacted by the outage.

However, as things stand, there are no plans for Sky’s coverage of Super League to be disrupted. The broadcaster is working on a resolution for the circuits which deliver the multiple feeds of action live at the same time, it is understood, which would enable them to deliver their coverage as planned.

While other live sport including the Test match at Trent Bridge and golf’s Open Championship have been broadcast as usual, Sky’s rugby league coverage is slightly more complicated, with multiple feeds delivering action at the same time.

However, those involved with the broadcaster and the game’s organisers insist that while there has been widespread disruption across the globe, rugby league is still planning to go ahead without the situation impacting them.

