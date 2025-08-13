Update on Salford’s clash with Wakefield Trinity as Red Devils frantically source players

Salford Red Devils are again frantically trying to find players for this weekend’s clash against Wakefield Trinity, with some loanees who played against Hull FC not coming back, LoveRugbyLeague has learned.

Last week, Salford‘s fixture away against Hull FC was under threat after the latest series of player departures which included Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and club captain Ryan Brierley.

With a plethora of other senior figures having come to the end of their tether with the club’s financial crisis, the Red Devils eventually took to the field at the MKM Stadium with a squad of 18 which included ten loanees.

The RFL – who are understood to have paid towards Salford’s coach travel for the fixture at Hull, had to provide them with special dispensation to allow that many loanees within their squad.

But now, some of the Super League clubs that lent them players for the trip to Hull aren’t as willing to do so again. The clubs in question do not want their players to be damaged, neither physically or mentally, by becoming involved.

And as a result, at this stage, Sunday afternoon’s game against Wakefield remains in danger of not going ahead.

Salford-Wakefield clash in danger as Red Devils’ latest squad issues come to light

As of Wednesday morning, just eight players were on Paul Rowley’s squad list for this weekend’s home game, which is set to be the site of a protest by Salford supporters group ‘The 1873’.

Some of the players that the Red Devils sourced on loan last weekend have been recalled by their respective parent clubs, and the phone calls asking for others are not being responded to.

Head coach Rowley, and those that remain at the Salford Community Stadium, still have at least nine spaces to fill where the squad for the clash against Trinity is concerned.

Their squad must be submitted to the RFL by midday on Friday afternoon. After that, changes can be made but will result in the docking of interchanges.

That was the case last weekend, with Leigh Leopards’ Brad Dwyer drafted in at the eleventh hour on a one-week loan deal.

His inclusion in the 18 come match day meant Salford lost an interchange opportunity, with the hooker scoring their only try late on in an 80-6 thumping.

Dwyer is one of the loanees from last week that isn’t expected to take to the field for the Red Devils this week, with parent club Leigh instead opting to utilise him in their reserves game against Hull KR.

Off the field, plenty of Salford’s staff are still yet to receive their salaries for July. Tomorrow (Thursday, August 14) will mark two weeks since that money should have arrived in their accounts.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils coach boldly defends owners with call for patience made

👉 Wigan Warriors coach provides insight into Paul Deacon appointment as admiration detailed

👉 Mikey Lewis ‘on radar’ of several NRL clubs with possible transfer date shared

👉 Ranking every Super League club’s Captain’s Challenge record – Leigh LAST with shock leader

👉 Hull KR boss reveals mystery training blow amid update on key trio’s fitness