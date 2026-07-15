Wakefield Trinity star Tyson Smoothy will leave the club at the end of the season – with Daryl Powell admitting a decision on him returning home is ‘cut and dried’.

Love Rugby League revealed in May that Smoothy was seeking a release from his Trinity contract for personal reasons, just one year into the three-year contract he signed after joining Wakefield from Brisbane Broncos.

Smoothy has become one of Wakefield’s standout players in recent weeks, excelling at half-back last week in the win over reigning champions Hull KR.

There had been little discussion on whether a decision had been made on Smoothy and Wakefield parting company but now, Powell has admitted the deal is done.

Smoothy exit ‘cut and dried’

Speaking on his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Powell admitted that Smoothy will definitely leave Wakefield at the end of the year – with plans accelerating behind the scenes for Trinity to source a replacement.

“I think he goes home,” Powell said when asked about whether a decision had been reached.

“It’s cut and dried and it’s been done for a few weeks – it’s important he knows what’s happening and we know hat’s happening and he can get on with his rugby.

“There’s no point chasing it or hiding it, it’s family related. He’s enjoying his time here but sometimes there’s bigger things at play than rugby.”

Powell praised Smoothy’s performances in recent weeks, too – and insisted he’s been delighted with how the hooker has adapted to life in Super League.

“He’s really grown,” Powell said.

“He’s pretty quiet is Tyson, quiet and unassuming but super skilful with the ball. I don’t know he could kick off until a third of the way through the year and now he’s putting it within a couple of feet of the dead ball line! I told him, why didn’t he tell me he could do that!”

Powell also admitted there was a chance Smoothy could play half again at Bradford on Thursday, adding: “He’s a super talented dude. He’s played half before for a while. We’ve got a call to make there but I’m not going to tell you guys.”

Smoothy replacement plans outlined

Powell admitted he sees a bright future for Harvey Smith as Trinity’s long-term option at hooker – but admitted he doesn’t think the youngster is quite ready to play 80 minutes every week.

That means Trinity will go into the transfer market to find a Smoothy replacement.

“He’s class is Harv,” Powell said of the youngster.

“He’s grown immeasurably; he’s never gonna be the tallest – you get what you’re born with in that regard.

“But he’s fast, he’s tough and he can score tries – and to be honest, there’s a couple of things where the penny has dropped a bit over the last three or four weeks. He’s an 80 minute player of the future, but he can’t quite do it yet and I wouldn’t ask him to but he’ll grow into that. We’ll sign a player, we know what we’re doing and we’ll talk about that soon enough I’m sure.”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!