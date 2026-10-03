Tyson Smoothy produced another silky performance as he bowed out from Wakefield Trinity as a Super League champion, and he made history in the making.

The hooker was excellent as Wakefield won their first-ever Super League title, kicking a crisp 40-20 in an all-round strong display from the hooker.

Smoothy departs for the NRL after just one season, returning to Australia to join Perth Bears. But he made sure his year in Super League was one to remember, and he leaves having become only the second player in history to win an NRL Grand Final one year, and a Super League title the next.

He played for Brisbane Broncos last year in their Grand Final triumph, and having now done the same at Wakefield, he joins a very exclusive club that before now had just one other player in it.

Ben Harris is the only other player in history to win both competitions in consecutive seasons. He played at centre for Canterbury Bulldogs in their 2004 Grand Final win, and a year later, played for Bradford Bulls as they regained the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

It caps off a remarkable season for Smoothy and Wakefield. He also becomes only he 19th player to have won both the NRL and Super League Grand Finals. That clubs includes some Super League legends such as Adrian Morley, Jamie Lyon, Pat Richards and Danny Buderus.

The latest players to join that club were last year, as Tyrone May and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves secured Super League titles.

Nowe Smoothy joins them to ensure he goes down in both Wakefield Trinity and Super League history.

Wakefield hope to replace Smoothy through the acquisition of Mason Teague, who will arrive next year. Seven of Wakefield’s squad who played in the gam are departing end of the year. Smoothy departs alongside Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Zac Lipowicz, Mason Lino and Jay Pitts.