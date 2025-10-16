Former Super League stalwart lands new coaching role with NRL club for 2026

Former Super League stalwart Tyrone McCarthy has been appointed as the head coach of New South Wales Cup side Western Suburbs Magpies, the feeder club for NRL outfit Wests Tigers.

McCarthy, who turned 37 in April, has held a number of roles within the game since hanging up his boots back in 2021.

Following his retirement, the Ireland international joined hometown club Warrington Wolves’ youth development team as scholarship head coach, and also assisted both the club’s academy and reserves.

Going on to head Down Under, he linked up with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs – first as their Pathways Coaching Director and then as their Pathways Skill Acquisition Coach this year.

Now, he will move into the second-grade in Australia, taking charge of NSW Cup side Western Suburbs Magpies – who finished ninth on the ladder this term – for 2026.

Making his senior debut for Warrington back in 2009, and winning the Challenge Cup with Wire both that year and in 2012, McCarthy’s playing career saw him represent a plethora of clubs on both sides of the globe.

In the British game, he also donned a shirt for Leigh, Wakefield Trinity, Swinton, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils – amassing more than 130 first-team appearances.

As his appointment was announced by Wests, he said: “There are some great people around the club who I’m looking forward to working alongside, as well as some wonderfully talented players.

“There’s been a lot of great things happening at Wests and I’m looking forward to bringing my ideas and philosophies to the NSW Cup programme and being a part of what’s next.

“I know first-hand just how much talent comes through the Magpies system which is an exciting opportunity for me as a coach.

“I’ve got an important role in creating an environment that gives those players every opportunity to eventually progress through to the NRL and help bring success to the club.

“I’m grateful to Richo (Shane Richardson, CEO) and the board for their support and I can’t wait to get our preparation for next season underway.”

During his playing days, versatile forward McCarthy represented Northern Pride and Illawarra Cutters at second-grade level Down Under as well as St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL.

He will commence his new role later this month, with Tigers CEO Richardson adding: “We’re pleased to have Tyrone on board and leading our NSW Cup programme.

“He has a great understanding of this competition as both a player and coach and knows what it takes to be successful.

“We believe he brings the right mix of experience across the coaching pathway and will be a great cultural fit for our wider coaching group.

“This is important as Tyrone will play an integral role in not only preparing individual players for a transition into the NRL, but ensuring the programme is successful in its own right.

“He will work closely with our pathways coaches at Western Suburbs and Balmain, while also aligning with Benji (Marshall) and the NRL programme on the development of several players in our Top 30 and Development Squad.”