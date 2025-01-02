Hull KR have emphatically ended bizarre online speculation about Tyrone May’s future at the club by confirming the half-back has returned to pre-season training.

May was one of the standout stars for the Robins in 2024, forming an impressive partnership with eventual Man of Steel winner Mikey Lewis as Willie Peters’ side made it all the way to the Super League Grand Final for the first time.

However, with May returning home to Australia for the off-season and entering the final year of his two-year contract at Craven Park, speculation emerged online suggesting he would not return for 2025.

That was only further fuelled by Rovers’ interest in Marc Sneyd, with Love Rugby League revealing last month that the club made an enquiry over the availability of the Salford Red Devils star.

However, Robins head coach Willie Peters played down talk of May not returning to England in an interview with the Yorkshire Post and now, the club have shut down any rumours once and for all with confirmation that the half-back is back at Craven Park.

READ NEXT: Ranking every 2025 Super League away kit from worst to best with Leeds Rhinos LAST

The club took to social media on Thursday lunchtime to reveal that May had returned to the club to begin preparations for the 2025 campaign.

While May was clearly never likely to leave Rovers, it does kill any online speculation about his future and confirm that one of the standout half-back pairings of 2024 will once again link up this year to try and take the club one step further.

May is already on the open market beyond this year, however. As he is now in the final year of his contract with Rovers, he is able to negotiate terms with other clubs for the 2026 campaign.

He is one of over 100 Super League players on the open market as it stands and free to discuss terms for next year.

READ NEXT: Every Super League winger off-contract in 2025 including St Helens duo