Tyrone May closes in on decision on Hull KR future for 2026 as hint provided
Hull KR and Tyrone May are expected to reveal whether or not the half-back will be with them next year in the very near future.
That is according to Robins head coach Willie Peters, who insists May is closing in on a decision on who he will be playing for in 2026.
His two-year deal with Rovers runs out at the end of this season and while the club have been open to the prospect of a new contract, they are also well aware that May has a long-standing desire to play with his two brothers, Terrell and Taylan.
That prospect is more likely than ever now, with the pair both at Wests Tigers after Taylan joined the NRL side on a train-and-trial deal for at least the rest of this season.
Rovers have been waiting for Tyrone to give them an answer about next year, with the newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners having no desire to break up the successful pairing of May and Mikey Lewis if possible.
And Peters has dropped the clearest hint yet that May is set to reveal what he will be doing in 2026.
Speaking in his weekly press conference ahead of the clash against Catalans, Peters said: “We value Tyrone. We know what he brings.
“He made 28 tackles in the cup final and some of those were key ones. We’ll have some news around Tyrone and he’ll be able to share it with you shortly as will we.”
Peters had previously admitted that there will ultimately have to be a deadline internally on when May makes a decision to allow Rovers to prepare as best as possible for 2026.
He said: “Tyrone’s openly said that he wants to go back and play with his brothers, he’s said that a number of times. If he’s waiting for an opportunity to see if that opens, we obviously need to move as a club and look at opportunities that pop up as a club, because you can’t just wait, we miss the boat as well.
“There are discussions between Paul (Lakin), myself, and at board level. We look at what’s available, and we’re fully aware of what Tyrone’s ambitions are and what he wants to do, which is number one to play with his brothers.
“That’s not to say he won’t be here next year, because I don’t know.”
But it seems like a decision will now be imminent.
WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 St George half-back offered to Super League clubs in new recruitment twist
👉🏻 Hull KR dealt huge Jared Waerea-Hargreaves injury blow as second star to miss Catalans clash
👉🏻 Hull KR coach tipped for NRL job after historic Challenge Cup triumph
👉🏻 Taylan May ‘rejects’ Super League club in favour of Wests Tigers switch