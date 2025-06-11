Hull KR and Tyrone May are expected to reveal whether or not the half-back will be with them next year in the very near future.

That is according to Robins head coach Willie Peters, who insists May is closing in on a decision on who he will be playing for in 2026.

His two-year deal with Rovers runs out at the end of this season and while the club have been open to the prospect of a new contract, they are also well aware that May has a long-standing desire to play with his two brothers, Terrell and Taylan.

That prospect is more likely than ever now, with the pair both at Wests Tigers after Taylan joined the NRL side on a train-and-trial deal for at least the rest of this season.

Rovers have been waiting for Tyrone to give them an answer about next year, with the newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners having no desire to break up the successful pairing of May and Mikey Lewis if possible.

And Peters has dropped the clearest hint yet that May is set to reveal what he will be doing in 2026.

Speaking in his weekly press conference ahead of the clash against Catalans, Peters said: “We value Tyrone. We know what he brings.

“He made 28 tackles in the cup final and some of those were key ones. We’ll have some news around Tyrone and he’ll be able to share it with you shortly as will we.”

Peters had previously admitted that there will ultimately have to be a deadline internally on when May makes a decision to allow Rovers to prepare as best as possible for 2026.