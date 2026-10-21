The future of Tyrell Sloan is once again under the spotlight – with it suggested in the Australian media that he could benefit from Josh Addo-Carr’s likely exit from Parramatta Eels.

Addo-Carr’s time at the Eels appears to be in major doubt. He failed a roadside drugs test earlier this month, but is still waiting for the result of a B sample to be confirmed.

If that B sample is positive, he will likely get a 12-week ban from the NRL due to it being his second such indiscretion. The Eels would then almost certainly sack him, leaving him a free agent.

However, that is where Sloan’s situation becomes interesting, according to Australian journalist Paul Kent.

Sloan to be handed NRL lifeline?

Speaking on his Fanatics podcast, Kent suggested that Sloan could go into the Eels ‘on minimum wage’ and be a direct replacement for the suspended Addo-Carr, if he is indeed handed a ban by the NRL.

“He’s an international-class player so you want those kind of players in your club,” Kent said of Addo-Carr.

“But he’s on pretty good money so the fact he’s going to miss 12 games.. Parramatta don’t have to pay him but they have to carry that on their cap. The whisper going around the game is that Tyrell Sloan, who for all intents and purposes was going to England, might get a lifeline at the Eels.

“They won’t be replacing like-for-like, Addo-Carr is a much better player. But Tyrell Sloan has almost.. he has this ability to score a try that very few in the game have.

“From a player point of view, you’re not getting Addo-Carr but you’re getting something similar. And you’re also getting it for much less. Addo-Carr is on around $450,000 or so, and you’ll get Sloan on minimum wage and you’ll get him for all of the games. It makes sense.”

Kent also explained about Addo-Carr: “As far as Addo-Carr, he’s surrendered all his power. It’s already been foreshadowed that he’s going to get a 12-week suspension, the NRL won’t comment on what punishment they will inflict once they do so.

“They’re waiting until the B sample comes back from his drugs test. They will inflict a ban on him and where he serves that is yet to be seen. Parramatta are meeting today (Tuesday), and it’s expected they’ll sack him and he’ll have to find himself a new club.”

Castleford’s Tyrell Sloan stance

It is not the first time the discourse in Australia has effectively treated a Super League club as though they do not exist.

Castleford and Sloan have agreed a long-term, lucrative contract and as things stand, he is still expected in England next month to begin pre-season training with the club alongside fellow Dragons recruits Mat Feagai and Damien Cook.

Any such move to keep him in the NRL would require one of two situations: Castleford to agree to release Sloan from his deal – something which has been described by sources at the Tigers as extremely unlikely – or the club to receive an adequate transfer fee for his services.

But as it stands, Sloan is still heading to England – even if reports Down Under are now suggesting he could end up at another NRL club outside of the Dragons.