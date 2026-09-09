Speculation remains about Tyrell Sloan and whether or not he will come to Castleford Tigers in 2027 – with leading journalists in Australia suggesting there could be a way for him to stay in the NRL.

To be clear, Sloan has agreed a multi-year deal with Castleford Tigers which has been signed by all parties and lodged by the Rugby Football League.

That means that unless Castleford decided to rip that up – which they would not – then the Tigers would be entitled to command a fee at the very least for a player who was not wanted by an NRL side before they swooped in to sign him.

Sloan has subsequently displayed some of the best form of anyone in the NRL, signing off from his time at the Dragons last week with a stunning two-point drop goal to help them defeat Parramatta Eels.

Tyrell Sloan talk continues

But leading panel show NRL 360 has lit a flame under talk of a stay in the competition again – seemingly without remembering that Sloan has signed a long-term deal with another club.

Journalist David Riccio has reported that the Ryan Carr situation could be key to any backflip on a Castleford deal, with Sloan’s close relationship with Carr discussed in detail once again.

“Tyrell was going to sleep on his couch to start his career over there,” Riccio said.

Riccio did admit that Sloan was ‘on the plane’ and heading to Castleford as things stood, but said that if the Dragons were able to cut one of their existing top 30, then that could pave the way for him to sign a deal with a club who didn’t want him just a few months ago, and have a change of heart.

He continued: “At this stage he’s on the plane because the Dragons don’t have a roster spot for him. Now, if there’s wriggle room, and maybe a player goes, then suddenly it’s back on. They’d keep him in a heartbeat.”

Castleford reaffirm Sloan stance

Castleford have insisted both privately and publicly that Sloan is coming, along with Damien Cook and Mat Feagai. There is no suggestion either of those two may backflip on deals.

But the matter has escalated ever since Sloan made comments after a recent NRL game, admitting he didn’t really want to leave the NRL.

Last week, he insisted he would be back in the NRL one day – leaning weight to the fact he was still planning to come to Castleford in 2027.

But it appears the speculation will never truly go away until Sloan is on a training pitch in Castleford gear in November when pre-season training gets underway.