Released Super League duo see next destinations confirmed after returning Down Under

Tyran Ott and Radean Robinson will both ply their trade in the Queensland Cup in 2026 following their respective exits from Super League clubs Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique.

Australian ace Ott arrived at Bradford ahead of the 2024 campaign, signing on the dotted line at Odsal folllowing a successful pre-season trial.

The hooker went on to feature 33 times across all competitions for the Bulls, though just eight of those games came in 2025 under the tutelage of Brian Noble.

Having also donned a shirt as a loanee for Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs, Ott was among those on Bradford’s list of departures following confirmation of their return to Super League for 2026 via the IMG gradings.

With 34 New South Wales Cup appearances already on his CV, he will now return to the second-grade Down Under having linked up with Q Cup side Ipswich Jets.

The Jets squeaked into the play-offs with an eighth-place finish in 2025 before seeing their season ended with a play-off defeat to Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Notably, Ott’s former Bulls team-mate Nathan Mason has also confirmed his decision to hang up his boots via social media.

The 32-year-old played 11 games during his final season at Odsal, and has already joined the coaching ranks of community club Waterhead Warriors in his hometown, Oldham.

Elsewhere, fellow Australian Robinson has also returned Down Under after his exit from Toulouse, re-joining the Central Queensland Capras.

A three-time Italy international via his heritage, Robinson only linked up with Olympique on a short-term deal until the end of the 2025 campaign back in April having been plying his trade in the French Super XIII for Saint-Gaudens Bears prior.

The 27-year-old went on to score two tries in seven appearances for Sylvain Houles’ side as they made their way into – and won – the Championship Grand Final against the odds away at York.

Both Toulouse and York were eventually promoted into a newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026, but utility back Robinson has opted to head home and link back up with the Capras.

He donned their colours 35 times between 2020 and 2022, and has also played in the Q Cup previously for Souths Logan Magpies. He returns to a Capras side which finished 13th on the ladder last season.