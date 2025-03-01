If you had Tyler Dupree down as the first try-scorer of the 2025 Las Vegas event – well, we’d like a word about next weekend’s lottery numbers!

The Wigan Warriors forward was the first man to cross the line in the four-game extravaganza at Allegiant Stadium against all the odds, setting Super League history in the process.

We hope there will be years of Vegas fixtures to follow after Wigan and Warrington set history on Saturday evening by playing in the first-ever Super League fixture in the United States.

But Dupree being the man to score the first try at the event is a particularly notable moment: not least because of his family history in American sport.

Although Dupree is a proud Yorkshireman, his family have extensive links to America – especially in the world of professional sport, with Dupree’s uncle a Super Bowl winner!

Billy Joe Dupree won the NFL’s most famous event in 1978 with the Dallas Cowboys, becoming one of the most revered players in the game.

It therefore makes Dupree’s try especially incredible – though it’s highly likely his uncle and American family won’t know anything about it!

“My mum is coming over with her friends and my cousin, which will be good,” Tyler told the Guardian earlier this week. “It would be nice to have my uncle in the stadium but we’re not really in touch with our American side. We did reach out to him but it’s hard to get in touch as he’s not big on social media. It would be nice to have a connection.

“He doesn’t know about us really but I’ve done a lot of research about him. It’s only as I’ve delved into the family history that I’ve realised that I’m not the only Dupree to have something to do with sport. It’s nice to know I come from a decent bloodline. My mum and aunties are not very sporty people any more, so it had to come from somewhere.”