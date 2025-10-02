Former Super League duo Tyler Dickinson and Nick Staveley have departed Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Dickinson – who scored one try in 17 Super League appearances for Huddersfield Giants between 2016 and 2018 – joined the Eagles prior to the 2021 season, and went on to play 120 games in their colours.

Having previously donned a shirt for hometown club Halifax Panthers, Keighley Cougars, Oldham, Newcastle Thunder, Workington Town and Batley Bulldogs, the front-rower’s career appearance tally now sits above the 200-mark.

The 29-year-old’s last game for Sheffield came on June 1 as they lost 48-8 away against eventual League Leaders’ Shield winners York, with it eventually revealed that Dickinson had fallen seriously ill following an accident in the week after that game.

Having spent time in the ICU (intensive care unit), Dickinson is now back on the mend, but has been released upon his own request with immediate effect.

Former Super League duo depart Championship club ahead of 2026

Sheffield finished 11th on the ladder in the Championship this year under the tutelage of Craig Lingard.

As Dickinson departs Olympic Legacy Park, he does so alongside ex-Hull FC youngster Staveley, who never actually played a game for the Eagles.

Staveley featured eight times at first-team level for Hull, but was released back in February having missed around a year of action courtesy of an ACL injury.

Primarily a back-rower, he was then signed by Sheffield following an unsuccessful trial with Super League side Castleford Tigers.

As he battled to try and get back to fitness, the 21-year-old spent the back end of the year out on loan in League 1 with Goole Vikings, playing five times and scoring his sole try for them against another of his former loan clubs in Newcastle Thunder.

He has been released by mutual consent and is now back on the open market as a free agent.

As they announced the pair’s exits, the Eagles stated: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Tyler and Nick for their efforts during their time with the club, and we’d like to wish them every success with their future endeavours.”