Former Super League prop lands new club following Championship exit as next destination confirmed

Former Super League prop Tyler Dickinson has signed for Midlands Hurricanes following his exit from Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles, penning a one-year deal for 2026.

Dickinson – who scored one try in 17 Super League appearances for Huddersfield Giants between 2016 and 2018 – had been with Sheffield since 2021, playing 120 games in their colours in total.

The last of those came on June 1 in a defeat away at York, with the 29-year-old falling seriously ill in the week which followed that game and spending time in the Intensive Care Unit.

Now back on the mend, Dickinson saw his departure from the Eagles by mutual consent announced earlier this week, and he has found himself a new home at Midlands.

Having turned 29 in August, Dickinson has over 200 career appearances on his CV with games played for hometown club Halifax Panthers as well as Keighley Cougars, Oldham, Newcastle Thunder, Workington Town and Batley Bulldogs prior to Sheffield.

He said: “After five years with Sheffield in the Championship, I am really looking forward to a new challenge in the form of Midlands.

“The club has a lot of ambition and has been constantly improving whilst striving for better and better things, and their signings this year show they are keen to hit the ground running next season.

“I personally feel like I’m coming into the prime of my career, so I’m really hoping I can add something special to the squad as they experience their first year in the Championship.

“I’m excited to link up with Mark (Dunning, head coach), Leigh (Beattie, assistant) and the rest of the squad shortly when the 2026 pre-season gets underway.”

All being well, Dickinson will represent the Hurricanes in a 21-team division next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Head coach Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Tyler and his family to the Canes and the wider Canes family, which I hope our fans will agree is growing nicely this season.

“Tyler is a top middle-unit player who in his last few years at Sheffield has contributed to an impressive top four finish and a Wembley appearance in the 1895 Cup.

“In signing Tyler, we have managed to secure a quality player with over 200 career games under his belt.

“At just 29 years of age, I firmly believe he’s coming in to the prime of his career, which means we may be able to witness his very best performances here at The Alex.

“Everyone at the club is excited to see that possibility played out in a Hurricanes shirt next season.”