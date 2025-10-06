Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves looks to have played his final game as a rugby league player – after he was sensationally banned for Saturday evening’s Super League Grand Final.

Waerea-Hargreaves has been on a disciplinary tightrope for a number of weeks, with the forward just one minor Grade A charge away from incurring a fresh suspension on his record.

And unfortunately for the forward, that charge has now been brought, with Waerea-Hargreaves hit with a Grade C sanction for the tackle on St Helens winger Jon Bennison during Saturday evening’s Super League semi-final between the sides.

It takes Waerea-Hargreaves’ record to 19 points, automatically resulting in a three-match suspension which means he cannot play at Old Trafford this weekend as things stand.

Hull KR have the option to appeal that decision, and must lodge any such appeal before 12pm on Tuesday. It appears inevitable they will do exactly that and fight to have one of their most influential forwards available to face Wigan Warriors.

Waerea-Hargreaves would be a huge loss for the Robins, though they do have the likes of Kelepi Tanginoa to come in and replace him. However, it would be a dismal way for a glittering career to come to an end.

Waerea-Hargreaves is not the only player to be banned this week, with Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape also receiving a one-match suspension following a charge of Grade A Late Contact on Passer during their loss to Wigan Warriors.

St Helens duo Matty Lees and Jonny Lomax have both been given Grade A charges, but their points tally is not high enough to incur a suspension.

The same is true of Hull KR prop Sam Luckley, who has also been given a Grade A charge. But he only has two disciplinary points on his record.

However, there is no doubting what the big call of the weekend is disciplinary-wise.