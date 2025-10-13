Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been given a FOUR-match suspension following two charges after the Super League Grand Final – with Brad O’Neill also handed a hefty suspension.

Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with two separate charges after Hull KR’s victory over Wigan Warriors but hilariously, those suspensions will never come into fruition after the legendary forward retired on Saturday evening.

His shoulder charge on Bevan French has been hit with a Grade B Shoulder Charge sanction, which brings with it three disciplinary points and puts him over the threshold for a two-match ban.

But the forward has also been charged with Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour, meaning another two match ban after the threshold was breached for a second time on the same weekend.

That means Waerea-Hargreaves would have missed four games for Rovers had he decided to continue playing next year – but that suspension will never be served.

However, O’Neill is going to miss some action for Wigan as a result of the controversial tip tackle on Tyrone May on Saturday evening that led to him being sin-binned.

He has been hit with a Grade D Dangerous Throw sanction, which brings with it 12 points and takes his tally to 13. That means a two-match suspension – but as it is the end of the season, Wigan can use the loophole that allows players to serve two matches in pre-season friendlies.

It means the Wigan hooker will not miss a single minute of competitive action.

Wigan captain Liam Farrell was also charged twice after the Grand Final, with two separate Grade A charges. However, his personal points tally is now just three, meaning he remains some way off a one-match suspension.

Warriors centre Adam Keighran was also charged with Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour, but he is only on five disciplinary points.

However, there is no doubting what the big disciplinary call is: Waerea-Hargreaves’ ban that instantly becomes non-existent.