Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy and his Leeds Rhinos counterpart Paul Caddick are among four figures from rugby league to be recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours List: but there is no place for Kevin Sinfield.

Davy has been given an OBE for his services to community rugby league after his lengthy stint as owner of the Giants. Caddick, who assumed ownership of Leeds Rhinos in 1996 and has helped deliver a golden period of success at AMT Headingley, has been given an MBE for services to sport.

Long-serving match official Tony Martin has also been awarded an OBE for his services to rugby league, recognising his distinguished career with the Rugby Football League.

Legendary women’s player Andrea Dobson is the fourth rugby league figure to be recognised. She has been given an MBE, also for her services to rugby league.

“It is a privilege to pay tribute on behalf of the RFL and the sport of Rugby League to four individuals who have made such significant contributions over several decades, and for whom this recognition is so richly deserved,” the RFL’s chief executive, Tony Sutton, said.

“Ken Davy and Paul Caddick have made their impact off the field, with significant and consistent investment in and leadership of two of rugby league’s great Yorkshire clubs, both founder members of the Northern Union in 1895, who have enjoyed considerable success under their stewardship.

“Paul Caddick’s partnership with Gary Hetherington has underpinned the most successful era in Leeds’s history since the takeover at the end of the first Super League season in 1996, while that was also the year when Ken Davy became chairman of a Huddersfield club who were then in the Second Division.

“In the subsequent three decades, and especially since 2003, the Giants have become an established Super League club, winning the League Leaders Shield in 2013, and reaching three Challenge Cup Finals. None of that would have been possible without Ken, and I know he will be pleased to be recognised for his services to community Rugby League reflecting the development of the sport in and around Huddersfield.”

Speaking of Dobson’s incredible contribution to the sport, Sutton added: “Andrea Dobson was a true trailblazer of Women’s Rugby League in the years before the foundation of the Women’s Super League.

“She made her Great Britain debut as a 16-year-old in 2003, holds England Heritage Number 8 after playing in the first England Women’s international in 2007, went on to play in four World Cups and to earn a tally of 30 caps which was a record when she retired.

“She has continued to drive rugby league forwards, especially the Women’s and Girls’ game, in her role with the Sheffield Eagles Foundation. Like Andrea, Tony Martin is a member of the RFL’s Roll of Honour, as one of the longest-serving match officials of the modern era.

“He was already established as a leading touch judge when Super League kicked off in 1996 and maintained that status for 25 seasons, a remarkable record of durability and excellence, with numerous big match appearances including 10 Grand Finals and the 2000 World Cup Final at Old Trafford.

“It was typical of Tony that even after retirement, he continued to make himself available to officiate at grassroots and junior level in and around his native Oldham.

“Following recognition of a different form for Wigan Warriors as the BBC’s Team of the Year across all British sport, Rugby League has much to celebrate as we look forward to 2025.”

However, perhaps the most noteworthy moment from a rugby league perspective is the absence of Sinfield despite growing calls for him to be recognised with a Knighthood.

Sinfield has raised millions of pounds to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease, with his latest fundraiser earlier this month captivating the attention of the nation.

But despite his incredible charity work, Sinfield has been overlooked.