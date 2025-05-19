Two new NRL coaches linked with St Helens job as speculation continues

Two NRL assistant coaches have had their names thrown into the mix to replace under-pressure St Helens boss Paul Wellens, according to reports down under.

Despite their 40-0 win over the Catalans Dragons on Thursday, pressure still remains on boss Wellens after a torrid run of just two wins from their past six games in all competitions.

This also comes following reports that Penrith Panthers assistant Ben Gardiner was also in contention to become the new head coach.

NRL assistants thrown into mix for St Helens job

According to reports from the Courier Mail, current South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant Ben Hornby and current Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay have been suggested as possible replacements for Wellens should club bigwigs decide to move him on.

Both men would bring heaps of coaching experience to the club, with Hornby acting as Rabbitohs head coach at the end of last season and Hannay serving as an assistant for the QLD Maroons. The Cronulla man has also been linked with head coach jobs in the NRL, including St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos and Perth Bears.

Wellens’ future has been one of several key talking points coming out of the Totally Wicked Stadium this season, after their sluggish start to the season, but the boss is not letting himself get caught up in the speculation.

“I’ve heard the reports but I can’t get caught up in things that may or may not happen,” he told members of the media last week.

“My focus has to be solely on the playing team. Some people may not believe I’m the person who can get us out of this situation, but I do.”

He added: “I understand the disappointment and the frustration. But I will never sit before you guys and tell people how they should and shouldn’t behave. That is not in my job remit.”

“But also what I’m here to do is to support the players and get the best out of them. That was the case in the back end of 2022 when I came in, and that’s not changed. I’ve got a responsibility to get the team winning.”

Wellens took over as Saints head coach at the start of the 2023 season and has led St Helens to back-to-back play-off finishes and a World Club Challenge title.

