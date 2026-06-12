Two more rugby league stalwarts have been given accolades in the King’s Birthday Honours – with Wakefield Trinity legend Neil Fox being given a CBE and Wigan Warriors stalwart Chris Brookes earning an MBE.

Rugby league has made headline news with the latest list of Honours that have been published on Friday, with Kevin Sinfield becoming only the second Sir in the sport’s history after he was given a knighthood.

However, they have been joined by two more well-known figures from the game after Fox and Brookes were also recognised – both for their services to the community.

Wakefield legend Fox honoured

Fox was previously made an MBE but rugby league’s greatest-ever points scorer has had his honour upgraded to a CBE.

RFL chair Nigel Wood said: “It is an honour to be able to celebrate Neil Fox’s award of a CBE. Neil’s astonishing feats, largely with the glorious Wakefield Trinity side of the 1960s, have stood the test of time in Rugby League. It is almost unimaginable today to think that Neil played more than 800 professional games.

“Nearly half-a-century after his glorious career drew to a close, still no one has yet got close to his all-time scoring record of 6,220 points.

“Indeed, it’s hard to envisage it ever being surpassed. Amongst players of his generation, he was widely regarded as the finest of centres, both here and overseas. And later, when he moved into the forwards, he was still highly impactful, indeed scoring two tries against the Kangaroos for Bradford in 1978.

“Neil, of course, is one of the three famous Fox brothers each of whom achieved great success in our sport. A prolific member of the famous Great Britain touring side that won the Ashes in 1962, it is wonderful to see Neil, at the age of 87, still attending games at his beloved Trinity and remaining such a significant part of that community.”

Chris Brookes’ services to league recognised

Brookes is now the chair of Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors but had a long and distinguished career as chief medical officer for the Rugby Football League and the England national team.

He was added to the RFL’s roll of honour in 2023 and across a 30-year career in the sport, has earned a reputation as one of its finest servants.

And those services have now been recognised nationally, with Brookes given an MBE.

Wood said: “It’s fitting that Professor Chris Brookes has also been honoured by the King with an MBE for his services to rugby league.

“Along the way he has served with distinction, in his role as doctor at clubs such as Salford, Bradford Bulls and Wigan, but also on the international scene where he worked with the England national side for a long time.

“He continued his exemplary work as the RFL’s chief medical officer for 16 years, producing crucial work in fields such as brain health and player welfare as well as steering the game through the pandemic, before stepping down in 2023.”

​The honours were made official on Friday night, after speculation on Thursday that Sinfield had earned a knighthood.