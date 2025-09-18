The Super League Dream Team for 2025 will be unveiled this Sunday at 12pm, with one of the highlights of the business end of the season – and most debated – now just days away.

The announcement of the 13 best players in the competition each year often signifies the start of the play-offs and the road to the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

With that in mind, and ahead of the final round of the regular season, here’s who we think will make the cut in our predicted Dream Team..

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

There’s a compelling case for Leeds star Lachie Miller, without question. Without his form, the Rhinos aren’t credible title contenders. But Field is the top try-scorer in Super League, is just as influential – if not more – to his own team and remains one of the competition’s elite talents. His form in 2025 gives him the nod on our count.

2. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Very self-explanatory. You can’t have such an incredible breakthrough year and be so close to finishing as Super League’s top try-scorer – which he might still achieve yet – and not make a team like this. One of the easiest picks.

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

You could have made an argument for either of Leigh’s centres here – and even gone with an all-Leopards pairing. Umyla Hanley has had the season of his career (so far) and is now a bonafide Ashes contender.

But we’ve gone with his partner in crime. Niu has settled into life in Super League in some style and proven to be one of the competition’s most exciting players. He’s in.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

As is Wardle; who may not have hit the staggering heights he has in the last couple of seasons, but is still unquestionably one of the competition’s standout three-quarters.

5. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

A tough shout on the other wing, with both Hull KR men in contention. But it’s Davies who just gets the nod over Joe Burgess – though we concede this one is a very tight call and you could make a case for either man.

6. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Into the halves, and with three clear standouts, one unfortunately has to miss out. The one who does? The reigning Man of Steel, Mikey Lewis. We simply can’t ignore a man who has picked up an incredible 40 assists throughout the year and been the sole creative force for his team to take them to their highest-ever Super League finish.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

And Connor is equally impossible to overlook at this stage. Without him, Leeds do not look to be anywhere near the same side and if we’re weighing up pre-season expectations versus performances throughout the year, then Connor has to be in the Dream Team. If there were a position 14, Lewis would have it!

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

An absolute no-brainer to start off the pack. Prior to his cruel season-ending injury, Ese’ese had been the premier middle in Super League and was influential in dragging Hull towards the play-off picture.

We can’t wait to see him back on the field at some stage in 2026.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Perhaps the toughest position of all to select – with two clear standouts. Edwin Ipape has yet again been absolutely sensational for Leigh Leopards, but we’ve just given the nod to the man who has been talismanic in guiding Hull KR to top spot, England star Litten. Surely an Ashes role beckons this autumn.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

While Ese’ese’s inclusion was somewhat certain, there were a few players under discussion at LRL HQ for the second prop inclusion. Both Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees have had great years for St Helens, Kaide Ellis could have been squeezed into here too as he’s technically a middle.

But Wakefield’s return to Super League has been led by their captain, who has been sensational and will be a lock for one of the spots in England’s 17 for the Ashes based on his 2025 form.

11. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Is this one even up for debate? You can’t have a team representing the very best of 2025 and not have the most consistent man from the team who has finished top of the table.

12. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

It is a fourth Dream Team inclusion for the Leeds Rhinos star, and a second in three seasons to underline his incredible late-career resurgence.

Watkins has been the mid-season transfer of the season without question – and in truth, we could have put him in almost any position in this 13 given his versatility! But it’s in the back row where he has really excelled, and at loose forward, there was one man we couldn’t ignore.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

It’s been a disappointing season again for the Saints – but it would have been a whole lot worse had Knowles not been on the field on regular basis. He has been one of the standout forwards in the competition; expect him to thrive in the NRL in 2026: and leave his current club with a huge hole they’ll struggle to fill.