St Helens-linked stalwart forward handed NRL lifeline for 2026 as future confirmed

Tui Kamikamica – who had been linked with a move to St Helens – is now set to remain with NRL outfit Melbourne Storm for 2026, according to reports Down Under

Veteran front-rower Kamikamica has spent his entire career to date with Storm having made his first-grade bow at club level back in 2017.

A 23-time Fiji international, who captained the Bati during their Pacific Bowl campaign this autumn, salary cap restrictions had meant that Storm weren’t able to offer him a suitable deal, with his contract ending after their 2025 NRL Grand Final appearance.

No secret was made of the fact that he had plenty of offers from both sides of the globe, with clubs in both the NRL and Super League vying for his signature ahead of 2026.

Saints were the interested Super League party, but Kamikamica’s agent confirmed he would look to remain in the NRL back in early October.

And he will do just that, but the latest twist in the saga is set to see him remain in Melbourne.

Kamikamica has 138 NRL appearances on his CV alongside his 23 games in a Fiji shirt having made his international bow back in 2016. His 161 senior career appearances to date have produced 14 tries.

In the deal which came to an end this year, the veteran’s salary was believed to be in the region of $400,000 AUD (~£196,000) per year.

Salary cap restrictions that had been hindering Storm meant they could only offer him a new deal on the NRL’s minimum wage of $140,000 AUD (~£69,000) per year.

But in recent weeks, the beaten NRL Grand Finalists have seen Jonah Pezet depart alongside Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, both of whom look bound for new rebel breakaway rugby union competition R360.

Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph have reported that those three exits have allowed Storm to offer Kamikamica a more appealing contract, which has been enough to secure his services for next year.

As he is only penning a one-year deal, he is still free to speak to clubs about a deal for 2027 and beyond, falling into the category of ‘off-contract’ oncemore.

Accordingly, should Saints – or any other club – wish to try and sign the Somosomo native for 2027, they are able to do so.