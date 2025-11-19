Super League recruitment is well underway for the 2026 season – but the off-season also affords us plenty of time to look back at the business that was done this time last year.

Some signings were masterstrokes and had a huge influence on the seasons of their respective teams. Others didn’t quite work out as hoped.

With that in mind, here’s the seven signings we were hyped for that ultimately didn’t quite live up to the billing..

7. Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers)

Perhaps a harsh one to start but there was definitely a real player in Simbiken – Castleford just couldn’t get him out there on a regular basis in 2025. He’ll go well in the Championship for London Broncos, though..

6. Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans Dragons)

For all the intrigue and fascination over the blockbuster forward’s move to Super League – it just didn’t really work out how so many would have wanted.

5. Dan Russell (Warrington Wolves)

The Papua New Guinea international lasted just six months at the Wolves before making a switch to Salford Red Devils on loan for the rest of the year. He’ll have a chance to show Warrington what they missed out on in 2026 though: he’ll be in Super League again, this time with Bradford Bulls.

4. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

It was a disappointing season for the Saints in terms of results, and for some of their new recruits.

Look, Sailor showed glimpses of what he could do, not least when he was given a proper run at fullback. But you’d have to argue that on the whole, it just wasn’t what many expected from a player with immense talent. He’ll hope to do much better in 2026 – but he will need a settled role.

3. Lewis Murphy (St Helens)

Just like his Saints team-mate Sailor, there was a lot of promise surrounding Murphy’s arrival from the NRL – not least given how he burst onto the scene with Wakefield Trinity before heading Down Under.

But injuries left Murphy limited to just ten appearances for the Saints over the course of 2025. The fact Deon Cross has been handed the number five shirt and Owen Dagnall’s breakthrough onto the scene means that going into 2026, Murphy has a real fight on his hands to be considered first-choice under Paul Rowley.

2. Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers)

There was plenty of buzz and hype surrounding Rimbu, not least given the fact that Castleford beat off interest from other Super League clubs to sign the Papua New Guinea star.

But by the summer, he had already departed and returned home to PNG to sign for the Hunters after a spell that didn’t really catch fire in the way many had hoped.

Rimbu will, however, be heading for the NRL in 2027 it seems..

1. Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons)

He arrived with huge hype and promise – and left with just a controversial interview to his name.

Keary didn’t really leave the mark on Super League many would have hoped, not least Catalans. He played 27 times for the French club but it really wasn’t a surprise when the contract was cut short at the end of the season. It should have been a lot better than what it was: even Keary himself knows that.

It’s just a shame it didn’t pan out properly.