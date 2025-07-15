Three of Huddersfield Giants’ upcoming fixtures have had to be re-arranged due to stadium unavailability, with groundshare partners Huddersfield Town seeing their matches take precedence.

The Accu Stadium, which has recently been rebranded due to sponsorship reasons, has been home to both the Giants and Town since 1994.

As already well documented, the Giants are in the process of trying to build their own ground, and are set to move to The Shay in Halifax next year in a temporary switch.

But for now, their Super League games are at the mercy of the Sky Bet League One fixture list due to Town, and as a result of some clashes, three of their fixtures have had to be moved.

Trio of Super League fixture amendments confirmed as football club take precedence

The Giants have already had to relocate one fixture this year due to the unavailability of their home ground having hosted Wigan Warriors at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium in Round 14, losing a dramatic encounter 22-18.

Two of the latest Super League fixtures affected are at the Accu Stadium in the shape of the Giants’ home games against Warrington Wolves (Round 23) and Leeds Rhinos (Round 25).

Those two Super League fixtures have moved to accommodate Town’s games against Stevenage and Peterborough United respectively.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ Round 24 clash away against Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium has also been moved.

Confirmation of the new dates and kick-off times for the three affected Super League fixtures can be found below…

Sunday, August 24: Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – 3pm KO (Accu Stadium – Round 23)

Saturday, August 30: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants – 5.30pm KO (DIY Kitchens Stadium – Round 24)

Thursday, September 4: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – 8pm KO (Accu Stadium – Round 25)

