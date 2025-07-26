Tributes from across the world of rugby league have begun to flood in following the very sad passing of legendary broadcaster Ray French MBE.

French has passed away at the age of 85, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from across the sport in tribute to one of the game’s great figures.

As both a player and a broadcaster, French enjoyed huge success. But it was in his role as the lead commentator for the sport on the BBC where he became a household name.

Jonathan Davies was one of French’s long-time commentary partners on the BBC. He said on X: “Really sad news of the passing of my friend and legend rugby player and broadcaster.

“I know Ray had not been well for a while so I hope he passed peacefully. Had many great days with Ray he was such a lovely man. I hope the RL appreciated what great work did for the game. RIP Ray my condolences to all your family and friends.”

French’s successor as the voice of rugby league on the BBC was Dave Woods. Himself one of the finest commentators the sport has ever known, Woods paid tribute to his friend on X.

“So many fabulous memories of Ray as both friend and colleague,” Woods wrote. “He injected incredible warmth and passion in his commentary and journalism.

“He was a star player of his era in both League and Union. Just a wonderful, kind and humble man. You always wanted to be in his company.”

BBC presenter Tanya Arnold said: “Such sad news. Ray was such a lovely man to work with. Kind and supportive and great company too. A brilliant story teller. Thoughts with his family.”

Former Great Britain international and Sky Sports commentator Barrie McDermott wrote: “Really sad news. A genuine rugby league legend and the voice of our sport for so many.

“A master of his trade, a man who had time for everyone. Always good with me, generous with his advice and kind with his time. Thoughts with his family and many friends. Rest In Peace Ray”.

There were tributes from a number of Super League clubs, too. Leeds Rhinos posted: “Sad news today of the passing of Rugby League legend Ray French MBE.

“Ray followed up a wonderful career as a player to become the voice of Rugby League for a generation of supporters. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time, Ray French RIP”.

And perhaps fittingly, French’s hometown club – and the team with whom he enjoyed great success as a player – St Helens paid a lengthy tribute to the broadcaster on Saturday.

Their chairman, Eamonn McManus, wrote: “Ray French was a giant of a man in every sense of the word.

“He touched and influenced so many people and in so many good and lasting ways during his rich and varied life as a school master, a rugby player and a broadcaster.

“His warm personality and unique voice will be sorely missed by all. But he leaves a permanent and meaningful legacy to so many in his home town of St Helens and throughout his beloved sport of rugby league.

“One of my greatest privileges as Chairman of St Helens over the last 25 years was getting to know Ray as a friend as well as an iconic figure in our sport. His loss is keenly felt and we all pass on our heartfelt condolences to his family to whom he was so close.”