Ex-Leeds Rhinos, NRL star arrested over illegal peptide syndicate

One-time NRL champion and former Leeds Rhinos star Trent Merrin has been arrested and charged in Australia for his alleged involvement in an illegal peptide syndicate.

Merrin – who turned 37 in October – enjoyed a career in rugby league which saw him make almost 300 first-grade career appearances.

Making his NRL debut in 2009 for St George Illawarra Dragons, he went on to star in their Grand Final triumph over Sydney Roosters the following year.

The forward hung up his boots at the end of 2021 having returned for a second stint with St George following his time with Penrith Panthers and Super League outfit Leeds, scoring four tries in 28 games for the Rhinos back in 2019.

This time last year, Merrin was arrested in Australia having allegedly stolen $140,000AUD worth of cryptocurrency – and now, he has landed himself in hot water oncemore.

Former Leeds Rhinos and NRL star Trent Merrin arrested over illegal peptide syndicate

Former Kangaroos international and New South Wales representative Merrin’s latest arrest came on Tuesday following a raid on a home in Shell Cove back in July.

That raid allegedly uncovered a makeshift lab along with large quantities of peptides.

Having been charged with ‘participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity’, as well as five counts of manufacturing goods for use in humans resulting in harm or injury, Merrin has been granted bail but will appear in court later this month.

That court appearance will come in Wollongong on November 24.

Back in August, a 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to the same alleged illegal peptide syndicate, with his case having since been finalised in court Down Under.

That man was charged with four counts of manufacturing goods for use in humans resulting in harm or injury.

NSW Police, the force that carried out the raid on the home in the Illawarra region of Shell Cove, were working with help from the Therapeutic Goods Administration under the banner of Strike Force Antree.

Issuing a statement to News.com.au,NSW Police said: “Strike Force Antree was established in July 2026 by detectives from State Crime Command’s Organised Crime Squad – with assistance from Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) – to investigate the alleged illegal manufacture, supply and distribution of peptides.

“On July 24, strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant in Shell Cove, where police uncovered an alleged clandestine peptide manufacturing facility and large quantities of restricted substances.

“Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man was arrested at Day Street Police Station on Friday, 14 August 2026.

“He was charged with four counts of manufacture goods for use in humans resulting in harm/injury. He was granted conditional bail and appeared at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, 30 September 2026. His matter has since been finalised in court.

“As further inquiries continued, about 8am yesterday (Tuesday, 3 November 2026) detectives arrested a 37-year-old man at Surry Hills Police Station.”