Tom Trbojevic has been left out and Jarome Luai dropped, as Westpac New South Wales Blues coach Laurie Daley announced his 20-man squad for Game I of the 2025 Ampol State of Origin series.

Daley confirmed just one debutant in the squad, with 28-year-old Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Max King set to make his Origin debut from the bench, which will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday, 28 May.

The Australian and Penrith Panthers captain Isaah Yeo will lead the side, becoming the 22nd man to captain New South Wales.

Among the most notable omissions is Tom Trbojevic.

Despite speculation that the Manly star could be recalled despite injury issues and inconsistent form, Daley opted for safety in the backline.

Dylan Edwards retains the No.1 jersey, Zac Lomax and Brian To’o have been picked on the wings, while Latrell Mitchell and Stephen Crichton form the centre pairing.

“Everyone agrees Tom, if he’s fit, is one of the best players in the game, so that was a tough decision,” Daley said in a press conference on Monday.

“We’re comfortable with everyone we’ve selected in the outside backs. Tom needs to go back and play some good football and be confident. I have no doubt Tom will be back in this arena at some point, but it’s always a tough decision.

“Tom is a wonderful player, but we just felt going to Queensland game one, Latrell (Mitchell) and Critta (Crichton) have been outstanding, and the two wingers – while they’ve only had one game back – we just felt at this particular point in time, that was the best option to go with.”

The other obvious omission is Tom Trbojevic’s brother, Jake, who became unavailable for selection after suffering a concussion in Manly’s recent win over the Cowboys.

Daley stopped short of confirming whether the Sea Eagles captain was in his plans prior to the injury.

“It’s funny, I think every Origin coach says the same thing, but you don’t actually pencil anyone in until the final round is done,” Daley explained.

“Obviously you check on people you think are going to be in the team after every game and get the OK, but Jake, once he suffered that knock … he was always going to be someone we spoke about, but once that happened he was ruled out.”

Playing it safe, Daley has maintained his 2024 series winning halves combination rather than reuniting the dominant Panthers partnership of Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

This see’s Cleary returning to the No.7 jersey, partnering with the Eels playmaker Mitch Moses at five-eighth.

Despite his solid start to the season with new club the Wests Tigers, Jarome Luai has been totally axed from the squad.

Daley’s faith in Moses is unwavering, despite the Eels playmaker steering a side languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

“I just feel Mitch is in great form,” Daley said.

“He and Nathan can combine really well. Kicking games in Origin are so important, and we’ve got two of the best kickers in the game. Mitch is great with his communication, he’s got a great running game – all the qualities he needs to be great at six.”

Daley also named three squad members as cover: Campbell Graham (South Sydney), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm), and Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah).

Payne Haas, despite concerns over a quad injury he picked up on Sunday, has been named in the starting front row.

Stephen Crichton is also under an injury cloud due to a groin issue, which has forced the inclusion of Graham as potential backup.

Hudson Young earns himself a return to the arena via the bench, while Lomax and To’o are both retained on the wings after making successful returns from injury in Round 11.

It’s no surprise that the man of the hour, Latrell Mitchell, has been named in the centres for the Blues.

Blues fans are expecting big things from the South Sydney star who is expected to face up against the least experienced player in the Origin series, 20-year-old Robert Toia from the Sydney Roosters.

Blues squad Game 1

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

4. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Isaah Yeo © (Penrith Panthers)

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

17. Max King (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

18. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

19. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

20. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Coach: Laurie Daley