Toulouse Olympique have signed Ethan Quai-Ward from Down Under with immediate effect, with the outside-back penning a deal until the end of 2027.

Quai-Ward, who will turn 27 in August, made a try-scoring NRL debut for Canterbury Bulldogs against South Sydney Rabbitohs back in July 2023.

But it is at second-grade level in Australia where he has made his name, featuring just shy of 80 times in the Queensland Cup to date along with playing eight games in the New South Wales Cup for the Bulldogs’ reserves.

So far this term, he has been donning a shirt for Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in the Q Cup, and has caught the eye of Toulouse.

Toulouse Olympique swoop to sign Ethan Quai-Ward from Down Under in immediate mid-season move

Born in Wagga Wagga, Quai-Ward’s preferred position is at centre. He has scored 24 tries in 87 appearances at second-grade level Down Under in total.

As his immediate transfer to Toulouse was announced, he said: “My partner and I are so excited to get over to Toulouse. We have done a fair bit of research through the socials on Toulouse and it looks like such a beautiful part of the world, we are super blessed to now be able to call it home.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and find ways to help make the team better in any way possible. As a rugby league player, all you strive for is to help do your part for a team.

“I’ve watched Super League from afar over here in Australia and really admired the calibre of footy.

“I have watched a fair bit of the Toulouse team’s highlights from 2026 in my spare time just being so excited to get over while still here in Australia, and the boys are such an amazing footy team.

“I can’t wait to just figure out ways to implement my skill set. I just want to come over and earn the respect of my team-mates through my training and performances on and off the field, and how I go about my business every single day.”

Olympique currently sit bottom of the Super League ladder having lost seven games on the spin in the competition, that after victories in each of their first two this term following promotion.

In Quai-Ward, they sign a 26-year-old with four pre-season appearances under his belt at first-grade level having featured in friendlies for both Brisbane Broncos and Dolphins between 2023 and 2025.

Head coach Sylvain Houles added: “Ethan has impressed us at the start of the season in the Queensland Cup. He is a player with strong physical qualities, capable of maintaining a high work rate for the full 80 minutes.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him and seeing him perform in the Super League in a Toulouse Olympique shirt.”

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