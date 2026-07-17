Toulouse Olympique tie down key man on fresh deal as length of contract revealed

Toulouse Olympique have tied down half-back Jake Shorrocks on a fresh deal, with the Englishman putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the French side.

Shorrocks arrived in France in 2023, and has since made 81 appearances in all competitions for the club.

In that time, he has also featured in three Championship Grand Finals, including their 2025 victory over York Knights.

Jake Shorrocks commits to Toulouse Olympique with fresh two-year contract

The half-back has been a consistent member of the Toulouse starting side since making the switch from Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2023 season, notching over 20 appearances in each of his first three seasons at the club.

He has also featured 11 times for the club this season in Super League, helping the French outfit climb up to ninth in the table in their first campaign back in the top flight.

Commenting on his extension, Shorrocks said: “I’m very happy and proud to extend my journey with Toulouse.

“We’ve shared so many great moments together over the past four years and I can’t wait to keep building on that!”

Shorrocks also adds a wealth of experience to this Toulouse squad. After emerging through the Wigan Warriors academy, he made 29 appearances for the Cherry and Whites between 2016 and 2020, while also featuring for Workington Town, Swinton Lions and Salford on loan.

He left the Warriors permanently in 2021 to join Newcastle Thunder, where he made 30 appearances across two seasons before making the move to the South of France.

Toulouse retentions continue

Shorrocks also becomes the latest player to recommit to Toulouse, with Lambert Belmas, Brendan Hands, Luke Polselli, César Rougé and Rob Butler all penning new two-year deals while Henry O’Kane has signed a one-year extension to keep him in France for 2027.

Elsewhere, Sylvain Houles’ side have also been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks.

French international Louis Grossemy has joined up with immediate effect after signing through to 2027, while fellow France Test man Tiaki Chan has signed a permanent deal until the end of 2028. Chan also has the option for a further year.

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