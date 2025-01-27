Championship heavyweights Toulouse Olympique have locked in their squad numbers for 2025, with stalwart Anthony Marion named as their new captain.

Six-time France international Marion, who has made 205 appearances in the British game for Toulouse to date, retains the #13 shirt at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

He steps up from vice-captain to skipper ahead of the new campaign following the departure of two-time Super League winner Harrison Hansen in the off-season.

Paul Marcon (#5) and Dom Peyroux (#12) remain as Sylvain Houles’ vice-captains for 2025, with Olympique having made just two signings so far in preparation for the new season.

Those two new recruits both come from clubs they will face in the Championship this year, with Rob Butler (#17) joining from London Broncos and Ellis Gillam (#21) making the move to France from Barrow Raiders following a successful trial.

Former Hull FC man Joe Cator also earned himself a new deal in the South of France following his move midway through last year, and will don number 15 in 2025 with ex-Hull KR ace Greg Richards retaining #20.

Elsewhere, young gun Baptiste Rodriguez takes number 14 having signed his first professional contract, while Lebanon ace James Roumanos and France international Paolo Dall’Asta are the only players to change shirt numbers from 2024.

Roumanos, who featured in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup for the Cedars, will don number 10 this year. Dall’Asta, whose two games for France both came in 2023, takes number 18.

Toulouse Olympique lock in 2025 squad numbers with new captain revealed

Houles’ side come into 2025 on the back of a 2024 campaign which saw them beaten in the Championship Grand Final by Wakefield Trinity.

The French side are now in pole position in the IMG rankings to make the jump up to Super League.

Their squad numbers for 2025, in full, can be seen below…

1. Olly Ashall-Bott

2. Paul Ulberg

3. Reubenn Rennie

4. Mathieu Jussaume

5. Paul Marcon (Vice-captain)

7. Jake Shorrocks

8. Lambert Belmas

9. Calum Gahan

10. James Roumanos

11. Maxime Stefani

12. Dom Peyroux (Vice-captain)

13. Anthony Marion (Captain)

14. Baptiste Rodriguez

15. Joe Cator

16. Joe Bretherton

17. Rob Butler

18. Paolo Dall’asta

19. Benjamin Laguerre

20. Greg Richards

21. Ellis Gillam

22. Dimitri Biscarro

23. Robin Brochon

24. Pierre-Jean Lima

