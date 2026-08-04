Toulouse Olympique launch move for Castleford Tigers forward

Toulouse Olympique have launched a move to sign Castleford Tigers forward Sam Hall.

Love Rugby League understands the French club are admirers of the off-contract forward and have made a play to sign him heading into the 2027 season.

Hall, 24, debuted with the Tigers in 2020 and has made 70 appearance since. He has played more games this season than any other in his career, playing 18 times under Ryan Carr.

But with his future now secured, Toulouse have made a move and are working on a deal to sign Hall heading into next season.

Castleford face fight to keep Hall

Castleford are believed to have warmed to the idea of retaining Hall as the season has progressed, though at this stage, no deal has been reached. Hall has impressed this year and was voted as the club’s player of the month by supporters for July.

But now they face a fight to keep him with the club heading into next year.

Hall first got his opportunity in 2020 and eventually established himself in the Tigers side moving into 2023, playing 16 times. He has remained a squad player since then but has had a more prominent role this year.

Major changes are coming to the Tigers squad next year, and that includes the pack. They have signed Robbie Mulhern from Leigh Leopards, Tyler Dupree was a mid-season recruit and Damien Cook will come to spearhead the middle unit when he arrives from St George Illawarra Dragons. Jack Brown was also signed for 2027 but made the move from Hull KR earlier than expected.

Joe Stimson and Joe Westerman are due to depart while there is an understanding that both Brock Greacen and Jack Ashworth could be allowed to leave as part of Ryan Carr’s shake-up of the squad. Hooker Cain Robb is also off-contract and appears set to depart at the end of the season.

The Tigers are eleventh in Super League after 21 rounds of the season, having won seven matches so far. It is Carr’s first season in charge of the club.