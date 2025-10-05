Toulouse Olympique close in on Super League spot for 2026

Toulouse Olympique have taken another huge stride towards a return to Super League, after winning the Championship Grand Final 10-8.

While in years gone past, this would have ensured promotion to the top flight, with the introduction of the IMG criteria and the ongoing review process for the additional 13th and 14th sides in the new expanded division, it is not as easy.

But, this win ensures Toulouse will increase their IMG score by at least 0.25 points, which now puts them back on the brink of a return for the first time since the 2022 season. Toulouse also ended 2024 13th in the IMG gradings table, just outside of the 12 Super League places.

It also sees their Grand Final curse lifted, with them previously tasting defeat in the 2023 and 2024 editions.

The French outfit, who finished the regular season second in the table, got off to a flying start as Joe Shorrocks knocked over a penalty goal after just eight minutes.

York hit back swiftly, though, as Toa Mata’afa powered over just four minutes later to give his side a 4-2 lead.

Shorrocks added to his tally to pull Toulouse level, and added another one for good measure to send the French outfit into half-time with a 6-4 lead.

York again struck with a try, with Kieran Buchanan adding his name to the scoresheet, but again Shorrocks pulled Toulouse level with another penalty.

In keeping with that trend, the half-back added his fifth penalty to again give his side the lead in the final quarter of the game.

York had one final throw of the dice as the clock edged into the red, as Buchanan sliced through the defensive line, but his offload to Ben Jones-Bishop fell to the floor and the French outfit clung on to finally taste victory in a Championship Grand Final.

