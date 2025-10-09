St Helens are on the hunt for a new head coach for the 2026 season after the club confirmed Paul Wellens would not be given a new contract with the Super League side.

Wellens has spent three years in charge of the Saints and helped guide them to a memorable World Club Challenge victory against Penrith just months into the role. However, they have failed to make another major final since that triumph in Australia.

The Saints are now heading in a new direction and there are some tantalising and intriguing options on the market. Here’s a look at who they could potentially look at.

Paul Rowley

By far and away the most popular option that is almost certainly on the open market given the shambles that has engulfed Salford Red Devils this year.

They will not be a Super League club in 2026 barring a miracle and it is hard to fathom Rowley sticking around to coach them in the Championship, despite agreeing to step up to director of rugby months ago. An exit from the club seems inevitable.

With a bright and attractive playing style, the ability to mould players into stars and, for once, a real budget to work with, it feels like now is the right time for Rowley to move up the ladder. In so many ways, the Saints couldn’t be a better fit.

The thought of Rowley being able to work with players like George Whitby, Harry Robertson and Jack Welsby is a mouthwatering one. He could be the answer.

David Fairleigh

He has been linked to the club already by reports elsewhere. It remains to be seen whether that is true, but the former St Helens prop has an interesting CV that makes him an intriguing proposition.

Fairleigh has experience coaching but he has also been working as the lead coach for the NRL’s match officials team. That automatically renders him somewhat of a left-field appointment.

However, the Saints have taken a punt on coaching appointments before and they have paid off.

Eamon O’Carroll

The obvious thought towards Wellens’ replacement coming from internally would be Lee Briers – and while that couldn’t be ruled out, nor too could his highly-rated assistant in O’Carroll.

Well regarded from the job he did at Bradford, O’Carroll has led St Helens’ defensive systems in 2025 and the results in that regard show he has done a pretty impressive job. He has huge potential and upside as a head coach in the present and the future.

O’Carroll could be an appointment for the club further down the line, but he will be a good coach at some stage in Super League. Could the time be now?

Ben Hornby

Another man undoubtedly ready for a shot at a head coaching role is South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant Ben Hornby – who has already been linked with the Saints job earlier this year.

Now the vacancy is open and officially up for grabs, expect Hornby’s name to be thrown around as a serious option.

He was interim coach of the Bunnies last year and is widely tipped to be an NRL coach of the future by many Down Under. Could he serve some time in Super League before fulfilling that potential?

Adam O’Brien

By far and away an outside shot given how strong CV and depth of experience in the NRL. One would assume that at some stage, an opportunity in Australia will present itself for Adam O’Brien.

But if the Saints want to go high-profile and make a real statement, appointments don’t really get much bigger in the current climate. Could they potentially tempt a man who has coached in the NRL well over 100 times to switch to Super League?

It would certainly get people talking if they did.