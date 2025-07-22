Joel Tomkins’ expected appointment as Catalans Dragons’ new permanent boss is a “gamble” – but also a victory for young British coaches.

That is the view of former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT.

Catalans will hold a press conference on Tuesday lunchtime where Tomkins is set to be unveiled as their new head coach on a permanent basis.

The former dual-code England international, 38, was placed in temporary charge after the Dragons parted company with Steve McNamara just over two months ago.

Although Tomkins has struggled to stop the rot at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, winning just one of his eight games as interim boss, he appears primed to land the job full-time.

“Joel Tomkins has certainly had a good upbringing in the game, having come through the Wigan Warriors system as a player,” Murdock told Love Rugby League.

“He earned his stripes as a player and represented England in both codes, so as with all Wigan products it was in his DNA to be tough, fit and never take any shortcuts.

“Therefore he’s got all the credentials to be a good head coach. Is it a gamble? Yes, I think it probably is.

“There’s a little bit of the unknown there but it’s really difficult to judge him on this season because Catalans haven’t had the best of seasons and they’re in a bit of a transitional period.

“I’m all for young British coaches being given an opportunity and hopefully Joel gets all the support and time that he needs to make this Catalans team his own.

“He’s obviously inherited Steve Mac’s team, so time will tell. But yes, give Joel a go and let’s see what he can do.

“I’d much prefer to give this job to a young, homegrown British coach than bring in an overseas coach just for the sake of it.

“Clearly overseas coaches can work out very well – look at the outstanding job that Willie Peters has performed at Hull KR.

“He’s done phenomenally well, but so has Matty Peet at Wigan so there’s absolutely room to do both. But I just love it when English guys get an opportunity and I really hope it works out for Joel.”

Murdock admits Tomkins is facing a mountainous task to turn around the fortunes of a side who have been subjected to several hidings since he assumed temporary charge.

Murdock added: “It’s a huge challenge for Tomkins because I’ve seen first-hand how bad they’ve been at times this season – the 68-6 defeat at Hull KR last month being one that stands out.

“I was there that night and Catalans were absolutely awful, so they have a long way to go to get back to where they were for some time under Steve McNamara.

“Steve did a great job in winning the Challenge Cup and making the Dragons serial title contenders by reaching two Grand Finals.

“Unfortunately, they have dropped back a bit after a couple of difficult seasons but it’s time to look forward now so let’s see if Joel can turn it around.

“Hopefully he can make them a respected force again because I’m a big believer that Super League is a better place with a competitive Catalans in it.

“The onus is now on Joel to get them firing on all cylinders again and I wish him luck, if indeed he is given what would be a fantastic opportunity as the Dragons’ new permanent head coach.”