Leigh Leopards have been tipped as genuine Super League title contenders following their stunning run of victories against four big hitters.

Adrian Lam’s men have risen to third in the table after beating defending champions Wigan Warriors, leaders Hull Kingston Rovers and St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

Leigh’s form has encouraged hopes they can reach Old Trafford to play in a maiden Super League Grand Final.

talkSPORT pundit Craig Murdock told Love Rugby League: “A month ago, I probably would have thought that Leigh cannot challenge for the title.

“But Wigan Warriors have had a recent blip and a few injuries while Hull KR, as we’ve seen, are not the same team without Mikey Lewis – and we all know how important Bevan French is to Wigan.

“So I think Leigh are genuinely in the mix moving forward as the business end of the season approaches.

“Could Leigh get to Old Trafford and win it? Absolutely they could.”

While applauding Leigh’s emergence as a serious force under Lam, Murdock still believes Wigan and Hull are the two favourites to reach the title decider on October 11.

The former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half added: “When Wigan, Hull KR and Leigh are all at full strength, then I’d back the Warriors and the Robins to get there.

“But a couple of injuries to either Wigan or Hull KR and I absolutely think Leigh could make it.

“You look at the teams they have beaten in the past three rounds – Wigan, Hull KR and Saints – and that takes some doing.

“If that’s not top-of-the-league criteria then I don’t know what is. Leigh are a genuine threat and could still finish in the top two if they keep winning.

“With the team that Adrian Lam has assembled, I think Leigh could test the likes of Wigan and Hull KR to the absolute limits.”

Two years ago, Lam guided the Leopards to their first Challenge Cup in 52 years after defeating Hull KR in dramatic fashion at Wembley.

“Adrian Lam has done a terrific job at Leigh,” said Murdock.

“You look at the development of a player such as Owen Trout who has been absolutely magnificent this season.

“I also think what Chezzy (Chris Chester) did behind the scenes deserves respect because a lot of his recruitment was outstanding.

“He’s moved on now and gone to Castleford Tigers but him and Adrian Lam worked really well together.

“They created a really good team and Leigh are probably a bit ahead of schedule as well in terms of their progress and how competitive they now are.

“It’s great to see the Leigh fans out in numbers every week and cheering on a successful side because they’re a club who spent a long time in the doldrums.

“They have come out the other side and are now a genuine force in the game.