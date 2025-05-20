Super League pundit Craig Murdock believes St Helens sensation George Whitby is destined to be a superstar but cautioned: “Let’s not heap too much pressure on him.”

Whitby, 18, is rated by many as the best young player in the British game and underlined his precocious talent with a hat-trick of tries in last Thursday’s 40-0 home win over Catalans Dragons.

In an up-and-down season for Paul Wellens’ side, Whitby has been a shining light and Murdock says he has been hugely impressed with the homegrown teenager.

But the former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half says St Helens’ Academy graduate must be allowed to blossom without too much pressure being heaped on his young shoulders.

“For his age, you’d have to say that Whitby probably is the most promising young talent in the British game right now,” Murdock told Love Rugby League.

“But we’re very good at building people up a little bit too early.

“I think he will be a superstar – but let’s just allow him to play and mature without putting any pressure on him to be the next Andy Gregory, Shaun Edwards or Bobbie Goulding.

“Let George Whitby mature and let him find his feet but he is a sensational player.

“His kicking game and the way he takes control of games, for such a young boy, is so good.

“Everything is rosy in his garden at the moment, so let’s hope he can stay injury-free and mature, grow and get a bit fitter.

“With a bit more experience under his belt, then who knows where he could be in a few years’ time?

“Fitness permitting and with luck on his side – because we all need a bit of luck in life – then he can have the world at his feet, that’s for sure.”

Murdock has followed Whitby’s progress closely this season and says he has been just as impressed with the way he carries himself off the field as on it.

“By all accounts, he’s just a really nice, young lad,” added Murdock.

“He’s mature beyond his age and you can see that in his interviews.

“I don’t think he realises how good he is – or how good he can be – but that’s nice.

“It’s refreshing to see and, if we just allow him to keep developing, then we could have a very special talent on our hands in the UK.

“Fingers crossed he can get there, but like I said, at the minute just let him play and let him grow into a superstar of our game, hopefully, in the next three to five years’ time.”